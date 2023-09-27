Stock & Land
Beechworth Natural Farm diverted to garlic, getting more for less

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
September 28 2023 - 8:00am
Beechworth Natural Farm owner, Patrick Mickan, Beechworth. Picture by Holly McGuiness
Years into it's establishment, Beechworth Natural Farm streamlined to primarily produce organic garlic, giving them a lower yielding product but more valuable crop.

