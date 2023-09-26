The last independent Tasmanian hops farmer and his seasonal worker team are in the thick of it, working to finish stringing to make sure vines are set up for next year's harvest.
Third-generation farmer Clint Edwards, Branxholm, is a contract grower who supplies companies with hops and is the remaining independent hops grower in Tasmania.
He has currently employed workers from Timor-Leste and the Pacific Islands to help ease the workload during stringing, which takes four to six weeks and ensures the current ground-level plants will reach the canopies by Christmas.
By March and April of next year, Mr Edwards will employ about 40 people to help harvest the six-metre-long vines to reach companies making beer or chicken feed.
"We have six women here from Timor-Leste, they're fantastic, we have Pacific Islanders as well - came out about two weeks ago," Mr Edwards said.
"We're piggybacking off a berry farm now, their season starts mid-November but the two months beforehand is when we're busy."
He said the workers would travel to a berry farm for its harvest, and return to the hops farm in time for the March-April harvesting.
During his stringing, he had five workers in a cart and seven workers on the ground.
Mr Edwards said they, and many other farmers in the Branxholm region, faced difficulties housing workers due to accommodation demand.
The farm is near a popular mountain bike trail, Valley Ponds, which had many housing properties turn to short-term accommodation use to meet market demand.
"In terms of Derby, the mountain trails went really big so people invested in AirBnBs and that pushed the labour force, they couldn't rent there, they couldn't afford it, got bought out and cashed in," Mr Edwards said.
"Beforehand it was easy [to do seasonal work] but we've struggled with staff, we've been scraping the bottom of the barrel.
"Now you go through the Pacific Islander program which is good because they're getting benefits and sending money back home and it gives us opportunity to expand."
He said they were able to source a private rental for their seasonal staff.
Mr Edwards is also one of two growers in the world to grow a particular variety of hops, Pride of Ringwood, which supplies Cooper's Pale Ale.
"It used to be the biggest alcohol in the world," he said.
He said for the remainder of the hops growing, he hoped to avoid a dry season.
"In terms of the season, I don't want a dry season, you want that good, natural rain because it's even across everything," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.