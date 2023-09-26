Stock & Land
Management of Varroa mite in Victoria explored as eradication efforts abandoned

By Philippe Perez
September 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Victorian Apiarists' Association vice president Lindsay Callaway believes its only a matter of time before Varroa mite is seen in Victoria. Picture suppllied.
Victorian beekeepers have welcomed the decision to abandon eradication efforts of Varroa mite, which has been found in incursions in NSW since showing up on a property in Newcastle in June 2022.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

