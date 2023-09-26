Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation as Premier and state member for Mulgrave.
At a snap press conference on September 26 and joined by his wife Cath, the Labor leader said he would resign effective 5pm the following day.
"It has been honour and privilege of my life," he said.
"You never want to get to a point where you resent this job. I simply won't allow that to happen.
"I'm also proud to think of all that we have achieved over these nine years in good times, and bad, always working hard to do what's right.
He said conversations with his children about what life would look like after politics had spurred on the decision.
"It's not an easy job, being premier of our state. That's not a complaint. That's just a fact that requires 100 per cent from you and your family."
Mr Andrews has been Victoria's Premier since December 2014, having entered state parliament in 2002.
He told reporters he planned to spend some time off following his resignation with his wife and children.
More to come.
