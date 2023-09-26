Stock & Land
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces resignation

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture file
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture file

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation as Premier and state member for Mulgrave.

