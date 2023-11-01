Agribusiness managers are calling on farmers to take time to establish financial plans at the ready, ahead of a forecasted interest rates rise on Melbourne Cup day.
At a Grassland Society of Southern Australia breakfast event held last week, NAB Hamilton agribusiness managers Tristen Monti and Jack Luxford explained some of the best ways farmers could control their finances.
Mr Monti said he often spoke to many customers about fixed rates being the "saviour", but it was always good to have either a fixed or floating rate plan.
"We look back two years ago and look at the fixed rate being 300-400 points below where the floating rate is today and think 'oh, I wish I went with the fixed option', and hindsight is a wonderful thing," he said.
"However, it is a bit of a clarity moment, and the fixed rates aren't there to make money. They are there for protection and to save ourselves when floating debt moves above the fixed rate line."
Mr Monti said producers find it challenging to be a "jack of all trades", but they can rely on advisers and industry specialists to help them make plans.
He said farmers don't need to be experts, but a basic understanding of finance can help them protect themselves.
"We always talk about lamb sales and what they will sell at... but [farmers] also should have a plan from a debt-holding perspective of where [they] should fix an interest rate and what number they will be happy with," Mr Monti said.
"It's an important thing to have, especially if you are looking to buy a farm or taking on debt for working capital purposes, or whatever the case may be."
"You may never have to execute [that plan]... but at least having it in place could save you money in the long run."
Mr Luxford mentioned that although building equity for producers was easier said than done, they still have control over it.
He said rises in property prices over the past three years have influenced producers to lower the amount of risk in their assets.
"While the property market may have cooled slightly, it might not be a bad time... to de-risk your business by selling a block of land," he said.
"There is a big stigma around selling assets and wanting to never sell them, but a lot of people have gone broke trying to hold onto them," he said.
Cash flow budgeting was also an underutilised tool by producers, according to Mr Monti.
He said it was essential to help predict "as best as it can" where the peaks and falls of an agribusiness.
"There are things you can't control, but that is what's good about an ever-revolving cashflow budget, is that you can build one, change the prices and watch the data change within your cashflow budget."
He said it could help predict troughs so that farmers can have time on their side and prepare adequately to have finance available.
"It also helps track your business on a year-in-year-out," he said.
"Being in agribusiness, change happens very often, and things that happened two years ago could be nowhere near where we are today.
"Tracking that data and understanding how you could use your spending to be as efficient as you can is so important."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.