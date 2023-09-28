Canola, calves and shorn sheep: a view from readers and their paddocks

Farmers and rural photographers are urged to share their agricultural photos with Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot.
The weekly feature showcases the best in agricultural photography, from livestock to cropping, wool to machinery and everything in between.
Central Victorian photographer Emma Burnham, Ballarat, is one of the photographers featured this week after she used a drone to capture a paddock of canola in full bloom at Clarkes Hill.
"Don't let that blue sky fool you," she said.
Meanwhile, children's author and mixed farmer, Tracey Kruger, captured a photo of an innocent-looking calf on her farm at Croxton East.
Mrs Kruger and her family run a cattle, sheep and cropping operation in the western district.
Send your photo and description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or tag @StockandLand on Instagram.
