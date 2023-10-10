Will Holt sought out work experience in the saleyards during his school years, as a stepping stone to become a livestock agent.
After graduating from his VCE year, Mr Holt spent a year working on his family's dryland cereal and wool growing property at Wedderburn, before moving to Bendigo in 2019.
"I knew I wanted to go down the agricultural path, but I didn't want to be an agronomist," Mr Holt said.
"When you grow up on a farm, you have experience of the real world.
"You learn about animal nutrition and feeding, and working on the farm I gained an understanding of cropping and basic animal management.
"I knew some of the livestock team at McKean McGregor through football.
"I'd help them at the saleyards after school or on my days off.
"It was only a few days a term but it all added up.
"We sort of worked out that after school finished I'd start with McKean McGregor.
"I understand what clients are doing in their programs and how it all works for them."
For the past few years Mr Holt has been learning about preparing Merino and crossbred lambs for forward contracts.
This includes pulling together multiple drafts of fat lambs from across his territory.
"We're big believers in forward contract supply agreements, which we find are beneficial for our clients.
"Predominantly our stock goes direct to meatworks.
"Sometimes we get contracts to supply store lambs for finishing on cereals."
A year ago he began selling sheep and cattle at the Bendigo saleyards. This is his first year participating in the ALPA school and young auctioneers contest.
"All the McKean McGregor auctioneers are mentoring me - Zeb Broadbent, Alex Collins and Glenn Rea."
