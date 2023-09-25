An Ocean Grove dairy producer who feels "truffles are a bit overrated" has won a gold medal in this year's Melbourne Royal Dairy Awards with a black garlic cultured butter.
Lard Ass won the Gold Medal in the butter category, in this year's awards.
Owner Monica Cavarsan said she wanted to do something a little bit different.
"I feel truffles are overrated and the black garlic is so nice, with the butter, it's fast becoming a very popular product," Ms Cavarsan said.
The garlic came from The Garlic Company, Flinders.
"We don't add anything to the butter than just the garlic, so they come together really nicely," she said.
'It doesn't have the garlic flavour, it has that umami taste, the sweetness and earthiness - I think that's what is the winner, in terms of the butter.
"It's quite versatile too, you can have it on crackers, but you can also have it on your favourite red meat, or chicken or vegetables, potatoes or pasta," she said.
"It's something a little bit different, too."
The judges said the product had a subtle black garlic sweetness, in nicely salted butter.
"It had a very nice balance, good balance of flavour and great creaminess," the judges said.
The champion Dairy Producer and champion Victorian Dairy Producer was Lorne manufacturer, Gelato Gelato, co-owned by Jo Stevens and Stephanie Lewis.
It was founded in 2016 and has stores in Lorne, Anglesea and Geelong.
Ms Stevens said the win was a huge thrill for the entire team who put so much hard work, effort and care into creating their high-quality products.
"Having trained with the gelato masters in Italy, we came back to Australia determined to make all our gelato from scratch using the finest local ingredients, which means we're always busy roasting, making sauces, pralines and cookies to include in our delicious flavours," Ms Stevens said.
"Our award-winning choc mint gelato - which is made with freshly puréed mint and 70 per cent organic dark chocolate - is the perfect example of our dedication to quality."
The awards are a newly relaunched category of the Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards that celebrate excellence in Australian food production.
"The Melbourne Royal Dairy Awards are steeped in history, dating back to the 1870s, and continue today to provide producers across the country with an opportunity to benchmark their goods against the very best and have been a launching pad for some of Australia's most successful food products and brands," Melbourne Royal chief executive Brad Jenkins said.
"The 207 entries in the 2023 Melbourne Royal Dairy Awards were judged by nine highly respected industry experts on the attributes of flavour and aroma, body and texture, presentation, condition and melting," he said.
Other award winners were:
Best Cheese: Coal River Farm (Cambridge, Tasmania) 'Coal River Farm Blue'
Best Non-cow Cheese: Woodside Cheese Wrights (Woodside, South Australia) 'Kris Lloyd Artisan Goat Persian Feta'
Best Unflavoured Yoghurt: Bulla Dairy Foods (Derrimut) 'Bulla Australian Style Natural Yoghurt 160G'
Best Flavoured Yoghurt: The Yoghurt Co Vic (Carrum Downs) 'EOSS Vanilla Bean'
Best Unflavoured Fresh Milk: Ashgrove Cheese (Elizabeth Town, Tasmania) 'Ashgrove Non-Homogenised Milk'
Best Flavoured Fresh Milk: Brownes Foods Operates (Balcatta, Western Australia) 'Aldi Champ Iced Coffee Flavoured Milk'
Best Cream: Inglenook Dairy (Dunnstown) 'Inglenook Dairy Cream'
Best Ice Cream: Elato Artisanal Ice Cream (Southbank) 'Fig Ripple'
Best Single Serve Ice-cream: Bulla Dairy Foods (Derrimut) 'Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cone 4pk'
A comprehensive list of all the gold, silver and bronze medallists for all the entry classes can be found at https://www.melbourneroyal.com.au/media/9354/2023-melbourne-royal-dairy-results-catalogue.pdf
