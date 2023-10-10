Lochie McLauchlan, 20, has taken his experience in breeding, showing and judging cattle into a career as a livestock agent.
"I always like farming and cattle but I've always been interested in the marketing side," he said.
"It's about finding those one percenters about what kind of value I can add for the client.
"Understanding why people choose particular cattle to breed or sell, and what their business focus is.
"Talking with them about their business decisions - are they breeding for store sales or to sell online; or are they finishing their cattle to sell to an abattoir, or do they want to send their cattle to a feedlot."
Mr McLauchlan grew up on his parents' farm, PJ Cattle Co, at Glenormiston North. He learned about cattle selection, showing and judging from his parents, Jo and Phil.
He has received ribbons and titles for showing and judging cattle. This year he judged the Victorian title for cattle paraders at Melbourne Royal Show.
Mr McLauchlan was hooked on his future career 10 years ago when he watched young auctioneers compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
In 2021, he became a trainee at Charles Stewart & Co, Colac, and this year he began selling the mutton sheep at Wagga and Ballarat.
On the auction board Mr McLauchlan has been mentored by Jamie McConachy of Charles Stewart & Co, and ALPA alumni Hayden Rogers, of Paull and Scollard Wangarratta and James Tierney, of Riverina Livestock Agents, Wagga.
"This year I stepped up to selling mutton at Wagga and Ballarat. It's a bit of a dream come true.
"It's nice to know my hard work behind the scenes is paying off."
McLauchlan has graduated to the top 10 auctioneers within Victoria and is nervous but looking forward to competing for national selection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.