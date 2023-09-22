Stock & Land
O'Loghlin's Wiltshire Horn stud win supreme exhibit at Melbourne

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 23 2023 - 10:56am, first published September 22 2023 - 5:50pm
Jason and Justin O'Loghlin, Wiltshire Horn judge Peter Baker with the grand champion ewe and supreme exhibit ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Jason and Justin O'Loghlin, Wiltshire Horn judge Peter Baker with the grand champion ewe and supreme exhibit ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Father and son duo Jason and Justin O'Loghlin have led their Wiltshire Horn show team to success at the Melbourne Royal Show.

