Stock & Land
Home/News

Tullamore Park earn Texel supreme exhibit with last show team

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cypress Park stud co-principal Ella Smith with the grand champion ram, Texel judge Chris Badcock, and Liz Russell, Tullamore Park, with the supreme exhibit. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Cypress Park stud co-principal Ella Smith with the grand champion ram, Texel judge Chris Badcock, and Liz Russell, Tullamore Park, with the supreme exhibit. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A "blooming" Texel ewe lamb has earnt a supreme exhibit win to a Donald stud, at its second-last sheep show before retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.