A "blooming" Texel ewe lamb has earnt a supreme exhibit win to a Donald stud, at its second-last sheep show before retirement.
Tullamore Park stud co-principals Pete and Liz Russell, Donald, have taken out supreme exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show with their grand champion ewe.
Ms Russell said they were very pleased with the win, with their ewe performing "exceptionally well".
"She's blooming now, she was a late-drop ewe so she's still a lamb and will be for a while yet just looking at her mouth," she said.
"She's pretty correct, she has a lot of muscle on her, her scan was really good, she has a lot of barrel and she's just a lovely ewe.
"Her sire was here today and he got first in his class, the woolly ram under one-and-a-half, he was a big upstanding ram."
Ms Russell said they thought they presented a "really nice team" for their last show team, they would take the same rams and ewes through to their last-ever show at Geelong.
"Some of them have been earmarked for sale, so we'll carry them through to October and then they'll go to new homes," she said.
She said they would remain involved with the showing scene on a support level.
"We'll still be involved, our hearts' are in it, we have great camaraderie with friends," she said.
Cypress Park stud co-principal Ella Smith, Ballarat, said this year's show was a "step-up" from last year, earning several second places and a first place in a ewe category.
She said the grand champion ram was nearly faultless.
"He's a really safe sheep, there's not much wrong with him, there's nothing too extreme about him, he stands well for an older ram and has a nice, clean face and carries his weight well for being older," she said.
"He's been at every show for the past two years, he's one of the quietest sheep and always comes for a scratch in the pen.
"It was a fun day [with the wins]," she said.
Ms Smith, 16, said she attended her first-ever sheep show when she was only two-months-old.
She said she picked the stud team's ewes, and helped select the rams, and she looked forward to competing in the Interbreed classes tomorrow.
Texel judge, Fairbank stud principal Chris Badcock, Hagley, Tas, said he decided to choose the ewe for supreme exhibit for her overall balance.
"I have gone with the ewe, she's probably a little bit more balanced, she has nice typing and a nice bit of neck, she's very stylish and has a presence about her," he said.
"Her overall balance was just a fraction better than the ram.
"But they were two great examples of the breed."
