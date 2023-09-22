For the second year in a row, Werowna Park Black and Coloured stud has won supreme of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show.
But this year's win was with a completely-different sheep to last year.
It was with a ram that had already had show success this year, winning champion ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Werowna Park stud principal Anne Barnes, Yass, NSW, said it was "excellent" to take home the pinnacle ribbon again this year.
Ms Barnes said it was particularly special given her sheep were at a disadvantage to the others.
"Most of the sheep out there had 12 months' worth of wool but he only had eight months' worth," she said.
"He is a well put-together sheep, he's home bred and his parents are home bred, too."
She said coming along to the Melbourne Royal Show was a good opportunity to "fly the flag for Black and Coloured sheep".
"It also enables you to get someone else's opinion," she said.
"Sometimes your opinion of your own sheep can be overinflated, so it's good to have your sheep go out against other sheep and see how they do."
She planned to keep the 14-month-old ram and see how he went for at least another 12 months.
Ms Barnes was also awarded most successful exhibitor of the breed.
The champion ewe was won by Beylor Black and Coloured stud, Mornington.
Black and Coloured judge Pinnacle Suffolk stud principal Nick Lawrence, Bordertown, SA, said all three of the champions that came out for the supreme championship (the champion ram, ewe and lamb) were great examples of the breed.
"All three of these animals are exceptional on their feet," Mr Lawrence said.
"The main reason I've put the ram up on top is the volume of his fleece, he's going to cut a lot of multi-layered, multi-coloured wool."
