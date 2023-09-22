Stock & Land
Werowna Park Black and Coloured stud wins at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:36pm
Werowna Park stud principal Anne Barnes, Yass, NSW, with her supreme Black and Coloured exhibit.
For the second year in a row, Werowna Park Black and Coloured stud has won supreme of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Stock & Land editor

