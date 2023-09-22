A NSW high school has taken out supreme White Dorper exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Hay War Memorial High School student Chrissy Murray, Hay, NSW, said the winning White Dorper ewe was a "natural champion".
"She's a good mother, I've shown her for about three or four years," she said.
"Between her and Tranquility (another ewe), it's usually a tight competition."
She said she started showing in year seven and had an interest in agriculture.
Hay War Memorial High School, with the Aberline Dorper & White Dorper stud, won both Dorper and White Dorper supreme at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Show.
The school was the first school in Australia to develop a Dorper and White Dorper stud, and any student is able to throw their hat in the ring to take part in showing at the Melbourne Royal Show each year.
White Dorper judge Pinnacle Suffolk stud principal Nick Lawrence, Bordertown, SA, said the ewe won over the ram because of her hindquarter shape, twins and "sheer volume".
"She was a very-good ewe," Mr Lawrence said.
"She was structurally very sound, born in 2018 and came back to the show with twins and did a very good job.
"She was just better in volume and the hindquarter than the ram, so she was an easy winner."
He said the ram had bigger volume over the others in his category and was the best breed type for the White Dorper rams.
He said it was great to see young people getting involved in the breed.
"Without young ones, fairly quickly the breeders will get older," he said.
"We need that next generation and new people coming through to keep the industry going."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.