A lack of confidence has again hit the store market, with Ballarat agents saying steers were $100-200 a head cheaper than the last sale.
One agent described it as a "lacklustre" market.
Most steers, particularly the heavy and light end, failed to make more than 300 cents a kilogram, with heifer prices dropping to as low as 136c/kg.
Agents yarded 2877 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females.
Scott Creek, Creek Livestock, Mt Gambier, South Australia was active on the first lanes of heavier steers, returning to pick up heifers.
He went head to head with Bunnaloo Livestock feedlot, Womboota, NSW on the earlier pens.
Teys Charlton also picked up cattle for its feedlot.
Brendan Dreschler, Sedgwick, said he was pleased with the price he paid for 12 steers - picking them up for $670 a head.
"I was very happy, we thought they would have made more than $700/hd," he said.
They will go back into the paddock, to be grown out.
"They'll have grass up to their knees, we'll fatten them up for maybe 12-18 months," he said.
The Dreschler's followed the example of buyers at last month's market, Stuart and Bessie Sealey, Meadow Top, Smythesdale, in making the most of the opportunity to buy.
Nutrien Ballarat auctioneer John McKinnon said a few of the heavier steers, 560-600 kilograms, went to Elders, Mortlake, to go onto feed.
"We certainly didn't experience the 'oomph' in the market we did last month - we saw a deduction in price in both per head and cents per kilogram," he said.
"All the normal buyers were here and operated in what could be described as a lacklustre market."
Considering the quality of cattle yarded, the market was "certainly cheap," he said.
Heavier steers were discounted by $100-200, only realising $1100-1200 a head.
"There were some excellent weaner steers, and whilst there was an odd pen that made over 300c/kg, most realised prices of between 260-290c/kg - a 10-15c/kg deduction on last sale," he said.
Regardless of size, heifers sold for under, or just on, 200c/kg, with the better end selling for 200-220c/kg.
"We got to some very light, black Angus heifers, they were between 110-130c/kg, with an odd pen pushing up to 150-160c/kg - every box was ticked but they were coming back at $600-650/hd."
He said the area was looking at one of the best spring seasons it had experienced for some time.
"The sun is shining, the grass is growing, there is only one logical explanation and that is a lack of confidence in the beef job, at the moment," Mr McKinnon said.
TB White Ballarat livestock agent Tom Madden agreed all the regular buyers were in attendance, but competing for cattle at reduced rates.
"There are a lot of cattle, hitting the market in the last few weeks," he said
"I think the draw for Walgett, NSW, is about 5000 head, which is a fair whack more than what they normally get.
"There are a lot of cattle coming onto the market at the moment, and they are being absorbed into the system, somewhere.
"There is not as much confidence, as there has been, in the past."
Elders Ballarat Livestock Manager Nick Gray said he felt the market was "a shade better" than Mortlake, on some of the heavier cattle.
"As soon as you dropped away in the weight, look out - you were back in the 200c/kg real quick," he said.
He said there were a lot of "spectators" at the sale - "they were here to see it with their own eyes.
"There is probably just so much uncertainty, the talk of climate.
"All that sort of stuff has just put the wind up people a little bit.
"There are some very, very good opportunities to upgrade herds, with some really well-bred little Angus heifers - that are going to grow into dead-set front paddock cattle - for $500-600/hd."
He quoted the steer market at about $150/hd down, with little heifers "$200/hd plus."
There were substantial pens of coloured heifers, Charolais and Murray Greys.
"That probably reflects on one of the reasons why it dropped, because we are quoting on colourd cattle, not black cattle," Mr Gray said.
"The good cattle with weight, when you look at the scheme of things, are okay, but if you get back in the weight - especially in the female section - it's on the nose."
Everest Farms sold 16 steers, 584kg, for $1490 or 255c/kg.
Mt Aitken sold 11 Tibooburra-blood steers, 618kg, for $1550 or 250c/kg and 28 steers, 556kg, for $1480 or 266c/kg.
Stockwell Thoroughbreds sold seven steers, 596kg, for $1450 or 243c/kg.
Shillaleagh sold 14 Murdeduke-blood steers, 554kg, for $1420 or 256c/kg.
Junction Park sold 13 Adameleuca-blood steers, 593kg, for $1490 or 251c/kg.
Minto Pastoral sold 11 Kelly and Lawsons-blood steers, 496kg, for $1330 or 268c/kg, 11 steers, 457kg, for $1180 or 258c/kg and 11 steers, 395kg, for $1020 or 258c/kg.
Yeronga Pastoral sold six steers, 408kg, for $1060 or 259c/kg.
L Hurley sold 11 steers, 530kg, for $1420 or 267c/kg.
J and L Owen sold 10 Dollar-blood steers, 449kg, for $1160 or 258c/kg.
McKinnon Family Trust sold eight Te Mania and Pathfinder-blood steers, 512kg, for $1350 or 263c/kg.
Glen Logie sold 10 steers, 488kg, for $1330 or 272c/kg.
JC and GA Evans sold 12 Murdeduke-blood steers, 485kg, for $1320 or 272c/kg.
Bells Run sold 16 High Spa-blood steers for $1170 or 288c/kg.
Jalpanger sold 11 Banquet-blood steers, 450kg, for $1150 or 255c/kg.
Greenbank Partners sold 18 Langi Kal Kal steers, 408kg, for $1110 or 272c/kg.
The Cain Brothers sold 55 High Spa-blood steers, 430kg, for $1310 or 304c/kg.
Kilpatrick Family Trust sold six Toora West steers, 390kg, for $1040 or 266c/kg.
Daelroem sold 20 Merridale-blood steers, 344kg, for $940 or 273c/kg.
DS and MA Turner sold eight Moogemba-blood steers, 423kg, for $1070 or 252c/kg.
A McKenzie sold 15 Murdeduke-blood steers, 346kg, for $1040 or 300c/kg.
G and C Dalton sold nine Langi Kal Kal and Anvil-blood steers, 327kg, for $910 or 278c/kg.
Myrniong Pastoral sold 10 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 335kg, for $1030 or 307c/kg.
S and K Kelly sold 10 Tibooburra-blood steers, 344kg, for $930 or 270c/kg.
AN McKenzie sold 24 Murdeduke-blood steers, 320kg, for $1050 or 328c/kg.
Howells and Son sold 15 Barwidgee-blood steers, 297kg, for $850 or 286c/kg.
Langi Kal Kal sold 17 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 308kg, for $950 or 308c/kg.
Henry Dunn sold six steers, 296kg, for $590 or 199c/kg and 11 head, 263kg, for $630 or 239c/kg.
Lakeside Farming sold 10 steers, 429kg, for $1040 or 242c/kg.
Jabaro sold nine steers, 375kg, for $840 or 224c/kg.
Cooinda Kingston sold nine Langi Kal Kal steers, 293kg, for $520 or 177c/kg.
Myrniong Pastoral sold 12 Langi Kal Kal steers, 285kg, for $810 or 284c/kg.
Lenova Diowns sold 11 steers, 232kg, for $410 or 176c/kg.
RFB Kelly sold 14 Ironbark-blood steers, 263kg, for $410 or 155c/kg.
J and J Fraser sold 12 steers, 263kg, for $400 or 152c/kg.
Redgum Hill sold 11 heifers, 485kg, for $850 or 175c/kg.
Stockwell sold four heifers, 568kg, for $970 or 170c/kg.
L Hurley sold 10 Anvil-blood heifers, 492kg, for $860 or 174c/kg.
C Hall sold seven High Spa-blood heifers, 506kg, for $1100 or 217c/kg.
S and A Moloney sold eight heifers, 445kg, for $850 or 191c/kg.
GK Stewart told five heifers, 394kg, for $800 or 203c/kg.
Chandpara Pastoral sold 13 Allendale and Glendan Park heifers, 422kg, for $540 or 127c/kg.
Karinya sold 11 heifers, 284kg, for $330 or 116c/kg.
CJ Forbes and Sons sold 12 heifers, 303kg for $610 or 184c/kg.
S and A Moloney sold eight heifers, 445kg, for $850 or 191c/kg.
DJ and DM Ryan sold 10 heifers, 365kg, for $630 or 172c/kg.
KD and J Nunn sold seven heifers, 248kg, for $300 or 120c/kg.
David McRae sold 10 cows and calves for $1380.
BJ and JA Tyquin sold 18 Banquet and Te Mania-blood cows, depastured to a Richards bull, for $1260.
JB and JA Penna sold seven Red Angus cows with Jillangolo-blood calves at foot for $1200.
