Ballarat store sale hit by lack of confidence in the beef job

By Andrew Miller
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:46pm
A lack of confidence has again hit the store market, with Ballarat agents saying steers were $100-200 a head cheaper than the last sale.

