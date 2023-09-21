Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

A video game confirmed agriculture was right for one young ram buyer

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 22 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just before his on-property auction, Longwood Poll Merino stud principal Kevin Hynam had to have a quiet word with the auctioneer about a potential bidder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.