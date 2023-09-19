An Australian-made calf-catching prototype is making waves across the Bass Strait as it reaches Victorian and interstate farms, to help keep farmers safe during calving season.
Joanne McGrath, Branxholm, Tas, said she urged farmers to take care during calving, after ongoing dangers led to one of her employees, who grew up on a farm, to create a calf-catching machine.
The attachment latches on to any vehicle either side-by-side or behind, with gates allowing farmers to catch calves without leaving their vehicle, and avoiding close contact with cattle.
But the invention is still in its early stages - while it's available on the market, and there were international competitors, Ms McGrath and her team are ironing out costs and labour restraints.
She said her and her husband Shane bought the business, Branxholm Fabrications, in 2021 and their main fabricator John Davis had been inspired to design and develop a calf catcher prototype.
Ms McGrath said there were now 10 designs between Tasmania and the mainland, with main differences to its international competitors including welded parts and all-inclusive attachments.
"It's an idea that he saw somewhere before he could design and develop one," she said.
"For us, it's for safety, cows can be so unpredictable during calving season."
She said she saw the machine's importance after having a close call with a cow during her time as a dairy farmer.
"When my kids were little, I was actually rammed by a cow," Ms McGrath said.
"During calving season so we would go into the paddock and collect the calves.
"She was actually the friendliest cow, when it wasn't calving season you could go up and cuddle her and pet her.
"She just rammed me from behind and pushed me against my son, ended up in hospital for a night observation but no injuries."
Mr Davis said the prototype took a lot of "trial and error", finding weak points and working on the device until he felt satisfied with its efficiency.
He said the machine was inspired by his dad, who was a farmer in the region and needed further precautions with his herd.
"My dad got sick of getting chased by cows, he doesn't have a lot of mad cows but he has a couple and he was getting older," he said.
"He didn't get injured, but it was the near misses.
"It's all about safety for the workers these days."
Ms McGrath said they looked forward to featuring the device at an upcoming Elmore field day.
