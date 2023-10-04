Stock & Land
Ridgeside Romneys, Evandale, Tas, experiments with composites

By Rachel Simmonds
October 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Ridgeside Romneys and Kirkside Southdown stud principal Andrew Hogarth, Evandale, Tas, says he hopes for more recognition with the Romney breed. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The last-registered Tasmanian Romney stud hopes the heritage breed will be better recognised for its toughness and impeccable mothering abilities.

