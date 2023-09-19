THE RESULTS of the recent Kamarooka Park Poll Merino ram sale left its stud principal Erroll Hay very pleased.
The Kamarooka stud sold 48 of 50 rams at its sale on Tuesday to $2000 twice to average $1234.
Buyer interest came from the local area, to as far as Cairns, which Mr Hay said was good to see.
"I'm very happy with the result, to tell you the truth," he said.
"We had a good clearance which is the main thing.
"We were down on the average, but everything in the meat and wool industry is down on averages at the moment."
The first top-priced ram of the sale was Lot 6, which was purchased by first-time Kamarooka Park client David Freeman, Whiteheads Creek, under the advice of his agent Fox & Lillie Rural wool representative Rob Creek.
The ram's fleece measured 18 micron, with a standard deviation (SD) of 2.6, coefficient of variation (CV) of 14.3 and comfort factor (CF) of 99.8 per cent.
Mr Freeman said he trusted the guidance of Mr Creek and felt confident Kamarooka Park genetics would be a good addition to his Merino flock.
"[The ram] had nice, white, crimped wool," he said
Mr Creek said there were two or three rams that stood out before the sale, but the wool characteristics were what leaned them towards the top-priced ram.
"Where David's country is east of Seymour, we've got to make sure the rams that go into that country are bright, white, and have plenty of lustre in them," he said.
The next ram to make the top price was Lot 17, which was sold to Stephen Finch, Fentons Creek.
The ram's fleece measured 18.7 micron, had an SD of 3.3, CV of 17.9 and a CF of 99.6pc.
Mr Finch was another first-time buyer at Kamarooka Park and will run the ram through selected ewes in his 2500-head flock.
He said he liked the frame and wool type of Lot 17, and also purchased three other rams from the sale.
"I'm trying to get a few more numbers up," he said.
"Last year we had a few White Suffolks, but this year we're back to Merino."
McKean McGregor agent Alex Collins said a few regular buyers were missing from the sale, including return clients from Tasmania.
But Mr Collins said given the current state of the market, with decreasing prices for sheep and wool, they were happy with the result.
The next-best price of the sale was $1750.
That ram, Lot 8, was purchased by Steve, Lydia, and Pete Jarvis, Heathfield Poll Merinos, Boorowa, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.