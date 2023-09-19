Stock & Land
Koroit dairy farmer new Food and Fibre - Great South Coast chair

September 20 2023 - 8:00am
New Food and Fibre - Great South Coast chair Oonagh Kilpatrick, Koroit. Picture supplied
Leading south-west Victorian dairy producer Oonagh Kilpatrick, Koroit, has been appointed the new chair of Food and Fibre - Great South Coast.

