It may be the birthplace of the Kelpie, but a Casterton community initiative is making great strides to bring positive changes to the far southwest Victorian town.
Hands Up Casterton was born from a group of local education stakeholders wanting to improve numeracy and literacy skills in the region.
The group's community engagement officer Kane Forbes said with the help of Deakin University, many new programs have blossomed for the region, which have so far provided good results.
"Back in 2019, we went through a series of workshops where we basically looked at every factor, good and bad, of what it was and did, what they called a systems map, which showed how different factors can influence other areas of difficulty," he said.
"From there, we took it to the wider community and asked where they might have the power to make a positive change.
"So for example, one of the challenges was food in healthy settings, so something at a small scale was that fruit at the local pool was provided for free, and then on the other end of the scale, a community garden was something that was built off the back of it."
Other projects included developing a directory for the town and a proposed youth centre, which Mr Forbes is hopeful will open later this year and even lead to programs that develop skills for local industries.
An initiative called Paint The Town Red, encouraging better access to free books in Casterton, has also shown signs of improved literacy in the community, according to Mr Forbes.
"Casterton is a unique place in that [local] people are willing to help, but others need to be pointed in the right direction, for lack of a better term," Mr Forbes said.
"It could also be that they've got children who are going to be the future of this town, and they want to make sure that it continues to be a thriving place."
Even though a vast influx of people keep moving to Victorian regions after the COVID pandemic, Mr Forbes said getting people to live in Casterton was still difficult.
However, he believed the town could still provide significant incentives for people to live there and was keen to hear from more local people eager to develop regional programs.
He said the end of lockdowns and border restrictions also gave local businesses and football competitions new life.
"Obviously, we don't have all the opportunities that people do in metropolitan areas, but I think we punch above our weight in a number of different other areas," he said.
"I'm also heavily involved with our football club, and over the years I've seen lots of players come and go, but generally, once we can attract to play to the area, there are some that actually don't want to go, and they absolutely fall in love with the town."
Mr Forbes also stressed the initiative aimed to assist those living in smaller communities surrounding Casterton and that those living on farms were very influential to the social fabric of the town.
"We don't shy away or hide that Casterton is a is a very wide farming community, whether it be dairy or sheep farmers or contractors," he said
"A lot of those farmers shop here in town and support all businesses, so we're hoping that some of the initiatives we can bring up allow those guys to come into town and be a part of as well."
