Imperfect eggs explicitly sold for pets one way to reduce waste for Providore Farms, Narrawong

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Zac Jeffries, Providore Farms, Narrawong, said reducing waste was a core element of his business and selling imperfect eggs for dogs was one way of doing that. Picture by Sean McKenna
While recently trying to reduce the wastage of his imperfect eggs, Zac and Alana Jeffries, Providore Farm, Narrawong realised that what may be considered a defect in a product for one market could be the perfect fit for another - man's best friend.

