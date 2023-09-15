Stock & Land
Home/News

Plenty of keen volume buyers keep Sohnic ram sale upbeat

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 15 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Victorian stud stock agent Nick Farley with buyers Carl and Grant Hausler, Janmac Pastoral, Goroke and Sohnic stud principal Scott Nicholson, Marnoo East with with top priced ram, Lot 10 Sohnic 221056 sold for $4500.
Nutrien Victorian stud stock agent Nick Farley with buyers Carl and Grant Hausler, Janmac Pastoral, Goroke and Sohnic stud principal Scott Nicholson, Marnoo East with with top priced ram, Lot 10 Sohnic 221056 sold for $4500.

The stud principal of the Marnoo East-based Sohnic Merino stud said there was a lot of good in gaining a total clearance of sales at his on-property ram sale this year, despite a difficult last few months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.