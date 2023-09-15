The stud principal of the Marnoo East-based Sohnic Merino stud said there was a lot of good in gaining a total clearance of sales at his on-property ram sale this year, despite a difficult last few months.
Scott Nicholson said he had been very wary about decisions at his stud, considering what the sheep market had been going through in the past few months.
"The lamb and mutton markets, in particular, have just taken a turn for the worst, and people's mindsets around that haven't always been solid.
"People are just a little bit cautious about the job and a little bit worried about the future at the moment."
But many volume buyers, interstate interest and a total clearance ensured there was a silver lining, as Sohnic sold a total clearance of 70 rams to average $1996.
While the average price was down from last year's sale, Mr Nicholson was pleased with having regular buyers supporting the stud and said good word of mouth about the performance of his rams paid off.
"It shows that people are prepared to invest in the future of breeding Merinos regardless of where the markets are," he said.
"Hopefully, those people who stick with it now get rewarded."
"I've got a set clientele now... and every now and then, one of those clients will bring somebody else with them and that's what makes it quite successful for us through word of mouth without having to do a lot of events or shows."
The top-priced ram sold at the sale was Lot 10 Sohnic 221056, which sold for $4500 to Janmac Pastoral, Goroke, a new buyer at Sohnic.
That ram weighed 101 kilograms with a micron of 20.2, a coefficient variant of 17.8, an eye muscle depth of 36 and a standard deviation of 3.6.
The ram also recorded a yearling clean fleece weight of 19.46kg and a post-weaning weight of 4.35kg.
Grant Hausler from the stud said he liked the ram's early growth and shape, and his March weight of 96kg was a deciding factor.
"We like early growth in rams and it's covered up by a very good fleece of wool," Mr Hausler said.
"We're chasing high muscle and high fat in our sheep, and we have a terminal sire operation at Janmac and follow the meat sheep market pretty closely.
"We always look for sheep from that carcase point of view, I guess."
The stud was one of many volume buyers on the day and purchased two other lots at the sale, which Mr Hauser said all displayed "great structure."
"It's our first time here, and we figured if you're coming along for the first time you should go for the top end," he said.
The biggest volume buyer in terms of amount spent was S & K Webb, Grassflat, who spent more than $18000 across seven lots bought, while Hazelwood Nominees, Watchem, bought the most lots, with eight rams purchased for about $11,000.
A couple of prominent buyers also came from interstate, including Paramount Pastoral based in Broken Hill, NSW, who bought seven rams for just under $11,000 and Innisfallen Farms, Bordertown, SA, who bought up four rams for about $10,000.
