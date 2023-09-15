Producers who don't keep up to date with carbon farming practices could be cornering themselves out of market opportunities, according to an industry expert.
Nicon Rural Services founder Cam Nicholson is urging farmers across Australia to be informed on their carbon credit score and look to how they can balance their farms carbon capture with it's emissions, as market demands increased.
"There's growing interest in the supply chain to buy from suppliers who one, know their emissions and secondly, those who are lower in their emissions intensity," Mr Nicholson said.
Aside from market demands, Meat and Livestock Australia had set a carbon neutral by 2030 target to reduce the impact agriculture had on Australia's greenhouse gas emissions, which represented 16.8 per cent of the nation's emissions output, according to the National Inventory Report Volume 1.
In Mr Nicholson's experience, in the last 12 to 18 months the market leaned toward producers who create an efficient, lower emissions product, but he said the first necessary step for producers was to calculate their carbon credit score.
"The two things you need to position yourself on is know your emissions at the moment, and know if there is there anything you can do immediately to reduce those emissions," he said.
University of Melbourne, and MLA both have tools accessible to producers to calculate their existing carbon emissions and the recent addition of Scope 3 made that more accurate, being any emissions generated by third party inputs, such as fodder, fertiliser, feedlots and freight..
Mr Nicholson's farm near Geelong primarily produced livestock and intentionally drive down emissions.
They have five focus areas, ensuring quality feed to get animals to weight quicker, using good genetics, a focus on animal health for low waste, increased fecundity among their sheep, and removing passenger stock that continue to produce emissions that no longer have a purpose.
