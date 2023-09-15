Stock & Land
Home/News

Cam Nicholson urged farmers to be more mindful of farm emissions

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicon Rural Services founder Cam Nicholson is urging farmers to take a more conscious approach to their on-farm carbon emissions. Picture supplied
Nicon Rural Services founder Cam Nicholson is urging farmers to take a more conscious approach to their on-farm carbon emissions. Picture supplied

Producers who don't keep up to date with carbon farming practices could be cornering themselves out of market opportunities, according to an industry expert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.