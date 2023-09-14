Stock & Land
Home/News

Hamilton farmer Neil McIntosh fined $52,000 over deaths of 88 cattle

AT
By Andrew Thomson
September 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton farmer fined over cattle starvation charges
Hamilton farmer fined over cattle starvation charges

A fifth-generation Hamilton district farmer has been fined $52,000 after pleading guilty to 10 animal cruelty charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.