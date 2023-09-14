An increase in lots offered at Forest Springs' 10th annual on-property ram sale at Joel Joel on Thursday has offset a slight drop in the average price for rams compared to last year.
Forest Springs stud principal Bruce Dean said he aimed to "keep the heat out of the prices" this year.
"Things were pretty hot last year with our prices, so we were trying to keep a lid on that," he said.
"There's obviously more orders about, and that's just how things worked out."
Overall, Forest Springs sold 99 of 100 rams offered to average $2108.
The top-priced ram sold was Lot 8 220207, which sold for $7500 to Bruce and Trudy Pengilly, Penrose Poll Merinos, Esperance, WA.
It was the couple's only purchase at the sale.
The March 2022 drop ram weighed 102 kilograms with a fat depth of 18.9, a coefficient variant of 15.1 and a comfort factor of 99.5 per cent.
The ram's yearling clean fleece weight of 32.11kg was also in the top 3pc of the MerinoSelect ABSV Database.
Bruce Pengilly said the genetic data was precisely what he was looking for.
"He has some great figures to start with, and then he's got the body to back it up," he said.
"He's very square and has a good back end, his topsides good and has all-around good numbers."
Mr Pengilly said the ram will have a "simple" job at their stud, which sees a variable climate.
"He'll just fit in with our own sheep, and we were just looking for a wool animal to basically just keep it simple on our farm," he said
"Depending on where you are, Esperance is such a big area - the region goes from 200km both east and west of the town centre.
"For us, we've had just over 160 millimetres over the year, but it's been 30 degrees when we left."
The biggest volume buyer on the day was a new buyer to Forest Springs Mark Reading, Wallaloo East, who was wanting to expand his Corriedale/Merino-cross operation.
He bought nine lots for a total of $11,000.
Mr Dean said his aim for the past year was to produce positive fat and eye muscle but without compromising wool quality.
"We were just focusing on keeping the wool good through this year, and that's what we've done," he said.
"It's something I've reflected on and... we did have some serious concerns about what to expect today, but it's been a hell of a result especially in the current climate."
