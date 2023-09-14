Stock & Land
Home/News

Esperance, WA buyers buy top-priced ram at Forest Springs on property ram sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan and Bruce Dean from Forest Springs, Joel Joel, Bruce and Trudy Pengilly, Penrose, Esperance, WA and Elders wool manager St Arnaud Glendon Hancock. The Pengilly's bough the top priced ram Lot 8 220277 for $7500. Picture by Philippe Perez
Ryan and Bruce Dean from Forest Springs, Joel Joel, Bruce and Trudy Pengilly, Penrose, Esperance, WA and Elders wool manager St Arnaud Glendon Hancock. The Pengilly's bough the top priced ram Lot 8 220277 for $7500. Picture by Philippe Perez

An increase in lots offered at Forest Springs' 10th annual on-property ram sale at Joel Joel on Thursday has offset a slight drop in the average price for rams compared to last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.