An experienced real estate agent has described Grandview at Glenrowan as "quite probably the best small farm and spacious homestead in the local district".
The Wangaratta-based Michael Everard from Elders Real Estate has listed the farm for sale at $1,865,000.
At that price, the 48 hectare (120 acre) property would be worth $15,542 per acre.
The holding is fenced into 11 paddocks and is currently running 40 young Angus cattle on agistment.
Mr Everard is also impressed with the art-deco 1935 built homestead.
The current owners have owned the 55-square Grandview as their family home since 1996 and have sympathetically retained and refurbished its many original features.
They are selling to "undertake new travel experiences and do something different".
The five-bedroom and double brick building's date is easy to remember, the information was written on a tablet which the original craftsmen fixed to a wall.
The block fronts Dundas Road with Glenrowan about four kilometres away and Wangaratta, around 12km distant.
The home is sited on a slight rise about halfway down the block so that in the winter months the four snow-capped alpine peaks of Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Buffalo and Buller are in view.
The Warby Ranges are the backdrop to the western boundary.
The home is reached by a long driveway and is set in an extensive established lawn and garden area.
There is sundry shedding including garage, workshop, machinery and hay storage.
The boundary fencing is hotwired while internal subdivision fencing is in excellent condition and was designed to easily transfer livestock from green pick to green pick.
There is a concrete trough or a dam in every paddock plus a good set of stock yards.
The property has a large and reliable spring fed dam equipped with a solar pump and a firefighting pump.
There are also 150,000 litres of rain water storage for domestic uses.
Mr Everard said both as a farm and a lifestyle property Grandview would command real interest now that it is on the market.
"Firstly, it has direct access into both Wangaratta and Glenrowan along formed subsidiary roads as an alternative to the using the Hume Freeway," he said.
"The 1935 classic built homestead has an outstanding period presence and has real family living appeal.
"The acreage is productive, the landform is ideal, and is large enough to easily run a good number of cattle or livestock for feeding or breeding."
For more information contact Mr Everard on 0408 653161.
