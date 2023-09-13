The little Mallee town of Nullawil knows a lot about punching above its weight as it prepares to contest yet more football and netball grand finals this weekend.
Win or lose, fans of the Maroons will have to travel elsewhere if they want to celebrate in a local pub, they simply don't have one.
Locals either have to travel south on the Calder Highway to Wycheproof, or north about 20km to Culgoa where the pub is on the market for $570,000.
Some locals used to divert to the Lalbert Hotel, about 40km to the north-east until that pub blew over in 2013 and didn't see its 122nd birthday.
Nullawil's Seniors are taking on hot favourites Sea Lake-Nandaly in Boort this weekend. The Tigers were undefeated in the home and away season.
It is Nullawil's first year in the North Central Football League after winning the flag in the Golden Rivers Football League the year before.
Nullawil is also competing in the grand final in every grade of netball.
The Maroons also have their Reserves playing against Sea Lake Nandaly while Boort and St Arnaud compete for the Under 17's premiership.
Nullawil has an official population of 92 although the district population would be considered double that.
Win or lose, it's an amazing feat for such a little place to have seven teams in Saturday's grand final, they must all be athletes.
Most of Nullawil's big events are celebrated at their licenced clubrooms adjacent to the oval.
Culgoa's two-storey Kaneira Hotel is little bit off the highway but has been renovated in recent years with timber lined ceilings, exposed brick walls, timber bar and near new floor coverings throughout.
The kitchen has been fitted out with near new appliances.
There are nine bedrooms upstairs, updated toilets/bathrooms plus a residence for the owners.
Adjoining the hotel is an open area offering free caravan camping overlooking an animal compound currently featuring miniature goats.
There is also a greenhouse which the hotel's owners use to produce fresh home grown vegies for the hotel kitchen.
For more information on the hotel sale contact Ian Miers at PRD Real Estate on 0428 586205.
Another reason the Nullawil folk are unlikely to celebrate at the Culgoa pub on the weekend is the fierce sporting rivalry which used to exist between the two neighbouring towns.
Culgoa first merged with Berriwillock in 1975 and that club later merged with Sea Lake Nandaly in 2003, the team Nullawil is now battling for the North Central crown.
