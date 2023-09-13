A group of knitters from the Glenelg town of Digby have celebrated nearly three decades of social connection in their region after completing knitting projects that were recently on display.
Christine Fidler is one of the members of the Digby Ladies, a group of knitters who have been meeting for about 30 years which initially began with an aim to meet and crafting at their local hall over the years.
While people come and gone from the group, many others have developed thier skills outside of knitting.
"We started off knitting and donating those toys and rugs to charity, and it's just sort of grown from there," she said.
"People have come and done their own thing but it's progressed to us having a quilter now and another lady who spins and does bead work."
Ms Fidler said that over the years the group has become an important social event for older people in town to come together and talk about what was happening on the farm or in the town while improving their crafting.
The get-togethers have grown into helping out significant causes that help communities many kilometres away from the green valleys in western Victoria.
"We've knitted blankets which have been sent to African communities, been involved in donating to [charity organisation] Knit-One-Give-One, and made scarves for Aboriginal communities."
But while Ms Fidler said there is great satisfaction in helping those in need globally, but it was important to help neighbours and be involved in community projects.
The Digby Ladies have regularly visited the Merino Consolidated School since to teach young children craft, and recently took part in an inter-generational craft project where the Diugby Ladies visited every Friday to teach students how to knit scarves in preparation for a snow trip to Mount Buller.
"We started this specific project in term four of last year... and I really wanted to connect the community that were disconnected from the pandemic," principal of Merino Secondary School Genevieve Hulin said.
"We were all in a very uncertain time and I wanted to reach out and try and bring positive change."
The project evolved to eventually knit a display of Digby, the toy Merino sheep, which Ms Hulin said had a great impact on social inclusion for people living in the region.
"Knitting the sheep not only represents our school but also our community, and through this project, we learned the skill of latch hook, which is a wool craft technique that represents the Merino sheep breed."
Ms Fidler said both the school and the Digby Ladies group "appreciated the time we spend together."
"We have two ladies who try to come here for as many Fridays as they possibly can, as they love the contact they have with the children... and they enjoy passing on their knowledge down," she said.
"It's amazing how much the children have improved with their skills over time,"
