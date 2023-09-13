Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

The clearing sale was held last year, now the Woodvale farm land is ready to sell

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated September 13 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

You know a farm is genuinely offered when the clearing sale is already done and dusted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.