Stock & Land
Home/News

Merino Consolidated School shows kindergarten students the farming life

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:21am, first published September 12 2023 - 9:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien and Jai Henty-Anderson, Digby helped out at the Merino Consolidated School on Tuesday to show kindergarten students the importance of farming in the region. With Chelsea Henty-Anderson. Picture by Philippe Perez
Damien and Jai Henty-Anderson, Digby helped out at the Merino Consolidated School on Tuesday to show kindergarten students the importance of farming in the region. With Chelsea Henty-Anderson. Picture by Philippe Perez

Merino Consolidated School, located in the lush, rolling hills of the Glenelg shire may have a small amount of six students of all ages but is big on enriching lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.