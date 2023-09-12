Merino Consolidated School, located in the lush, rolling hills of the Glenelg shire may have a small amount of six students of all ages but is big on enriching lives.
The school's principal, Genevieve Hulin, has emphasised this as a core part of her role and believes school should be more than just reading, writing and arithmetic, but to also understand the value of the school's rural surrounds.
"Our level of adaptability, I think, is at the heart of the small school environment," Ms Hulin said.
"You can see the names and the faces of everyone here and it's a significant amount of importance placed on that when we involve the community to enrich the educational experiences."
It is something that she believes is important to emphasis early in life, which was evident when she hosted a group of kindergarten students from surrounding areas at her school this week, through reading stories about farm life as well as petting and feeding sheep.
Ms Hulin, who also grew up in a rural small school environment, goes so far to say the staff and students at the school are like "a family."
"On Fridays we do a lot of cooking, and we grow and we cook from the school's garden - it's one of my favourite times and just the best time ever.
"We also emphasise sitting around at the table as it replicates a family dinner.
"That act of sitting around eating a meal together is something that probably is becoming lost, and we place the importance of that to build those shared experiences."
School council member and farmer Damien Henty-Anderson, Digby, helped by showing the kindergarten students his sheep and calves.
His son Rylan currently attends Merino Consolidated School, while his youngest son Lincoln will begin next year.
He said giving kids the opportunity to understand farming at a very young "shows them the heart of the community that we live in."
"It's the main economy driver for our area, and along with retail or hospitality, the agriculture industry is one of the most important industries here," he said.
"Although some may move away and study, there's a lot that either don't do that and head straight into the workforce or they come back to a place like Merino, like I did, and go back into agriculture, from the ground roots."
He said that allowing kindergarten students to see animals in a safe environment, and for those kids who are live in larger urban areas like Hamilton or Casterton, it shows them a world that's right in their backyard.
He also emphasised the importance of the school's Friday lessons in the garden, which he said gave important lessons to students about food's origin and how farmers help in feeding the population.
However, he also stressed the need to include a diverse range of subjects in the local curriculum to expand students' perspectives showing them "what life is about".
"We've got obviously a beautiful rural setting here... but the school is also about focusing on one on one education, setting them up for high school as best as they possibly can, keeping in mind that high school is a completely different shift from the environment that they have in here," he said.
"So that involves teaching technology, including WebEx or video conference calls for their Japanese classes, for example, and also shows being connected despite our rural setting."
Mr Henty-Anderson said it was also important to not underestimate those tech skills even at a very young age, and what they could bring to those living in rural areas, especially when understanding concepts like GPS or machinery.
"The one thing that didn't occur to me while I was going through school was how important business management, accounting and information technology was," he said.
"So I went off and studied computer networks straight after high school, and when I soon realised that living in Melbourne was not for me, those skills came back with me and has helped me along the way here in being a farm owner and manager."
Ms Hulin said the school adapts a "yes, and" approach to welcoming a wide array of skills as her students grow.
"We look to just to be open, to involve and to connect, because from there, it just enriches and enhances people but then it enhances the school as well and you just don't know where those things can lead because everyone's got a story everyone's got talents," she said.
"So yeah, lots of we've always got something on the go and we'eve always got lots of little possibilities."
