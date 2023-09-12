A new tool has been launched in an effort to provide easier access for farmers affected by natural disasters.
Led by the Regional Investment Corporation, the tool targets relief needed for those experiencing drought, natural disaster and bio-security events.
It directs individuals affected to suitable government support, being either financial and mental health help.
The online tool also provides resources to prepare for disaster.
RIC chief executive John Howard said the tool was developed following requests for a more streamlined way to access aid from the agriculture industry.
"We've heard from the agriculture industry when farmers know where to find help, they feel more confident, and they have a better outlook on their ability to recover," Mr Howard said.
"We know from our own recent customer survey that nine out of ten RIC customers agree their RIC loan has made drought, natural disasters, or external disruption recovery easier."
The tool was created in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the National Emergency Management Agency and is available here.
