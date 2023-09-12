Agriculture Victoria has reminded producers responsible for the care and management of sheep to manage wool length.
Agriculture Victoria Livestock Welfare Compliance program manager Dr Sarah Chaplin said sheep with more than one year's wool growth were highly susceptible to heat stress and disease.
Sheep with over-long fleeces were also more likely to become cast - lying on their side and unable to rise.
"A person who allows sheep in their care to grow excessively long fleeces may be exposed to cruelty provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Regulations 2019," Ms Chaplin said.
"Under the regulations, a person must not allow the fleece of a sheep to grow to a length greater than twice the average annual growth for the breed of sheep or more than 250mm (whichever is shorter)."
Sheep that have evaded regular shearing for years include Chris, at Mulligans Flat, near Canberra.
In 2015, six-year old Merino Shaun also turned up in Oatlands, Tasmania.
Shaun came in well under the record for heaviest fleece set in 2004 by a New Zealand sheep known as Shrek (thanks to a proclivity for hiding in caves), who produced 27kg of wool when clipped.
Dr Chaplin said most sheep producers undertook shearing annually and wouldn't have compliance issues.
"(But) people that keep sheep as pets also need to ensure they plan ahead and arrange for their sheep to be shorn annually.'"
Dr Chaplin said all people who own or manage sheep must take appropriate actions to prevent their sheep's wool becoming over-long.
"Anybody who owns or is in charge of sheep can be fined for having sheep with excessive wool growth," she said.
"It's also important anyone responsible for sheep consider the time of year they undertake shearing, particularly during the colder months when adverse weather conditions can have serious impacts on the welfare of sheep.
"Freshly shorn sheep should be placed into paddocks that contain proper and sufficient shelter to protect them from adverse weather conditions."
For further information regarding sheep health and welfare visit the Agriculture Victoria website, call 136 186 or consult with Animal Health and Welfare staff at your local Agriculture Victoria office.
Anyone wishing to make a specific complaint regarding livestock welfare should contact Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or aw.complaint@agriculture.vic.gov.au.
For more detail on what is required when making a complaint, please visit the REPORT ANIMAL CRUELTY webpage at AgVic's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.