Agents say they have one of south-west Victoria's most highly regarded small dairy farms to sell.
River Dream Farm is at the end of Steeles Road, Curdievale, west of Timboon and about 25 minutes from Warrnambool with an annual average rainfall of around 750mm.
The 91 hectare (225 acre) farm is said to be one of the region's most productive enterprises.
Even though a suggested selling price has not been offered, agents say the dairy will provide "outstanding return on capital".
The Curdievale farm is today milking 200 cows producing 155,000kg of milk solids though a 30 aside herringbone dairy.
One of the features of the farm is two kilometres of Curdies River frontage.
The De Laval equipped herringbone has a 6200 litre vat, ACR's, Christopher gates and 300 cow capacity yard with yard blaster.
It also has extensive calf rearing facilities, machinery and sundry shedding.
Soils are predominantly high humus sandy loams down to some heavier, late productive soft clay loams over limestone.
Pastures have a strong fertiliser history.
The small farm is well fenced into 74 paddocks serviced by an easy access laneway system.
A spring-fed dam equipped with solar distributes water to large troughs throughout via 2" water lines.
It has a four-bedroom home with large open plan living areas and provides superb and private environment.
For more information contact Tom Luxton of Elders Real Estate on 0427 528548.
