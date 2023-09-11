A strong recovery in fertiliser demand late in the 2023/24 cropping season is expected to have prices come back to average levels, a recently released Rabobank outlook report has found.
According to its Australian Fertiliser Outlook 2024/25 report, farm fertiliser consumption had declined 20 per cent in 2022, as the agricultural sector grappled with historically-high prices for farm inputs, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
"This triggered farmers to change farm practices, with many trimming fertiliser application rates," Rabobank farm inputs analyst Vitor Pistoia said.
Mr Pistoia said the drop in consumption meant different nutrients showing different magnitudes of reductions.
"For example, nitrogen showed a smaller cut than phosphate, potash and sulphur," he said.
Mr Pistoia said the "largest price relief" for fertiliser had come late in the buying period for the 2023/24 cropping season, so a recovery in demand and application rates was most likely to be seen in the coming 2024/25 season.
Cropping farmer Jason Mellings, Carron, said the price drop was welcome but it was important to remember that the fertiliser can be a "transparent market".
"It's kinda like, we just get told what it is in a bit of an outlook of where it might go, and we make a decision on when we should order it," he said.
"For example, if we order in the middle of harvest to pick up in maybe April or early next year and many just really we just go on what the retailers tell us.
"Often they might ring us up and say look, we reckon right now is not a bad time to buy so you better get into it and then they'll ring up and say, look, if you don't order it now, you're not going to get it on time, so it's a case of buying it at any price."
In the past year, Mr Mellings ordered urea in June and received in August for what he said was "a reasonable price" of $600.
But he said much of his decision making was based on getting the urea this year, rather than price.
"You can see the crops now who haven't had enough [urea] are probably not where they should be, and it also then just come down to supply and demand," he said.
"Long story short, it was very hard to get, and I think people forgot about the price and thought they just had to have it, and it wasn't there.
Mr Mellings said buying fertiliser later in the year could have difficult implications for croppers, especially if it sits in a silo until April and hardens.
"For us up here, once you get into September, it will still give you value but nowhere near when you get it in July and August," he said.
Mr Pistoia said there was a low fertiliser demand towards the end of the year as farmers focused on harvest, which "could lead to buying opportunities for farmers in Q4 2023, with early buyers potentially avoiding a period of much stronger demand in Q1 2024, the usual procurement period."
