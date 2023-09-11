Nestled in the town where agriculture machinery pioneer Hugh Victor McKay grew up, his descendants continued to collect artefacts of the Sunshine Harvester works, preserving their own family history and restoring pieces from decades ago.
A great nephew of Hugh Victor McKay, Rob Mckay, Drummartin, had been collecting items for years and occasionally invited collectors groups and historians to view the collection dating back to the early 1900's.
"We're proud of the history that's come from the farm," Mr McKay said.
"It's a bit of pride in what's come from here in the family, and I suppose it's a pretty significant Australian piece of history."
Hugh McKay invented the stripper harvester as a teenager, which arguably changed the way agriculture moved forward in Australia.
Mr McKay said it was mainly retired farmers, car enthusiasts and historians that are interested in the old machines, but it ties further back to the history of Sunshine, which many people don't realise was built as a result of the development of the harvester works.
Up close, the machinery had intricate detailing including pressed patterned tin, bright colours and the name Sunshine with it's iconic sun rays branching out behind it.
Hugh McKay had a common theme with sunshine across his works, which was believed to be a connection to his faith and a lecture he witnessed when young by American preacher, Dr Thomas De Witt Talmage.
The family continued to work on the land, as Mr McKay runs a flock of 1800 breeding ewes as a predominantly self replacing flock, and traditionally had been a mixed farming operation, with cropping of around 405 hectares.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.