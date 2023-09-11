Stock & Land
Home/News

H.V McKay descendent preserving history and family ties

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob McKay is a fifth generation descendent of Hugh Victor McKay and his family continue to collect machinery artefacts created by H. V. McKay. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Rob McKay is a fifth generation descendent of Hugh Victor McKay and his family continue to collect machinery artefacts created by H. V. McKay. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Nestled in the town where agriculture machinery pioneer Hugh Victor McKay grew up, his descendants continued to collect artefacts of the Sunshine Harvester works, preserving their own family history and restoring pieces from decades ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.