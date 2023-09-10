Stock & Land
Home/News

Elton Downs stud buys top Elite Show and Sale ram from Rangeview

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
By Joely Mitchell, and Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:15pm, first published September 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris, Nat, Emily and Gus Rudiger, Elton Downs, Karoonda, SA, with top-priced vendor Rangeview Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud principal Will Milroy, Pipers River, Tas. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Chris, Nat, Emily and Gus Rudiger, Elton Downs, Karoonda, SA, with top-priced vendor Rangeview Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud principal Will Milroy, Pipers River, Tas. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A South Australian stud made an interstate trip to Bendigo to snap up a ram they saw first on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.