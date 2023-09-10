A South Australian stud made an interstate trip to Bendigo to snap up a ram they saw first on social media.
Elton Downs stud principal and top-priced buyer at the Elite Show and Sale Chris Rudiger, Karoonda, SA, said he saw the Rangeview White Suffolk ram in a video on social media and had an interest in its breeding line.
"I was looking for a very type-y ram, a true White Suffolk ram and something probably with a bit more stretch," he said.
"We bought a Booloola ram for $34,000 last year, but I haven't bought this year, he'll be the sole ram this year."
The sale sold 73 of 139 rams and ewes to record an overall average price of $3547.
The White Suffolk rams sold to $21,000 with an average price of $5500, while the ewes sold to $3000 with an average price of $1166.
The Suffolk rams sold to $3000 with an average price of $3000, and the ewes had an average price of $1225 and sold to $3000 as well.
The Border Leicester rams sold to $10,000 with an average price of $4692, while the ewes sold to $1000 with an average price of $900.
The top-priced ram, a White Suffolk, was sired by Rangeview 190098 and out of Ramsay Park 190047.
The Lot 2 ram's estimated breeding values included a birth weight of 0.60 kilograms, 21.31kg post-weaning weight, 1.69 millimetres post-weaning eye muscle depth, and -0.34mm post-weaning fat depth.
Mr Rudiger said he and his family travelled six hours to view the ram before the sale, and it was "well worth the trip".
"I like the look of the sheep, and they have slightly-different genetics to what I've got which I like as well," he said.
"I have 800 ewes at home so there's plenty of work for him."
Rangeview Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud principal Will Milroy, Pipers River, Tas, said he was humbled by the sale and the ram's top price.
Mr Milroy also sold the $22,000 top ram at the 2022 Elite Show and Sale.
"I'm on cloud nine, over the moon, it was a fantastic result for a very-good ram," he said.
"It got knocked down to a very respectable and reputable stud so I'm thrilled he's going over there."
He said he knew there was "some interest" on the ram, which was from a stand-out breeding line, but was surprised by the final result.
"The ram has been a stand out from birth, he's from a really good breeding line, Rangeview 98, he's bred really consistent and he has the length, style, is very well balanced and very good on his feet and legs," he said.
"I bred 98, he was a Penrise 207 son and he sold to Mullinger Park over in SA in the first COVID year for $12,000 and I kept the semen share.
"For both studs he's bred really well and a lot of sons are starting to get to studs around Australia now which is great."
Nutrien stud stock agent Peter Godbolt said the top end of rams sold very well, and the ewes also sold above expectations.
"There were a lot of repeat buyers and a number of rams and ewes went interstate, to Queensland, South Australia, NSW, and all around Victoria, too," Mr Godbolt said.
"It was a solid-enough sale but was definitely reflective of current market conditions."
He said there were increased numbers offered this year.
"That shows the committee is doing a really-good job running the event," he said.
