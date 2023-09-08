As an upcoming breed in Victoria the Aussie White sale was a positive result, with interest from local buyers and beyond.
Of the 20 rams offered, 16 sold to a top price of $2750, and an average price of $1681, excluding ewes and lambs which were also offered on the day.
Leebrooke Aussie White stud principals Matt and Jess Lee were incredibly happy with their ram sale's result, and Ms Lee said it was a great indication for the future of the breed in Victoria.
"We didn't get total clearance but there's so many positives to take away from today in the current market, and people are putting a lot of interest in Aussie Whites down here and that's great," Ms Lee said.
Top price ram of the sale was Lot 2, it sold for $2750 to Bultarra Australia Whites stud principals Sally and Kevin Cordery, Clifton Creek.
"He was the heaviest ram in the sale, he clocked in at 94kg on sale day weight, he had really good black points and a really good structure about him as well, he had a really good eye muscle depth on scanning averages and a good ratio to rib fat," Ms Lee said.
Lot 2 weighed 94 kilograms on the date of sale, had an eye muscle depth of 46 millimetres and fat depth of 4.6mm.
Ms Cordery said she liked the rams pedigree, the genetics of the stud and that he was a solid ram that would fit well in their flock.
"We started with Aussie White I think 2017, and we just wanted these rams to compliment our flock and maybe produce some rams to on-sell ourselves."
They also bought Lot 13 at the sale, which weighed 74.5kg, had a fat depth of 5.8mm and an EMD of 40mm.
With a flock of 150 Aussie White ewes they'll put these rams over their flock and potential boost numbers into the future.
Nutrien Greenwood stock agent Bailey Anderson said the sale, particularly for an emerging breed in Victoria was a great result and it was an incredibly even line up of rams.
"The way the season has gone it's realistically a tremendous sale, the Aussie Whites haven't boomed so much around here yet, in NSW and into QLD for them to put a line of rams together the way they have," Mr Anderson said.
