NSW studs have dominated in the Poll Dorset judging at Bendigo's Australasian Dorset Championships.
Springwaters Poll Dorset stud principal Dane Rowley said they were rapt to take out supreme champion, grand champion ram and champion of champions with the same ram, as well as reserve champion ram.
The grand champion ram was a twin, and was sired by SW 848-18 and out of SW 627-20.
His estimated breeding values included 0.40 kilograms birth weight, 10.89kg weaning weight, 14.71kg post-weaning weight, and -0.06 per cent intramuscular fat.
Mr Rowley said the ram had been to three shows, winning champion ram at the NSW Dorset Championship and the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
"We went really well, we won senior champion ram and that ram went on to be grand champion and champion of champions," he said.
"He'll be used pretty heavily in our stud and it's pretty well all home bred, his sire line is our best bloodline, all our rams here are brothers or half-brothers to him.
"What seems to be getting him over the edge is he's got so much meat, he's a really big, thick ram.
"Not often a ram with that heavy muscle is still quite classy, he's unique in that sense."
They have a Poll Dorset and Angus stud, had a bull sale one week ago and were gearing up for their ram sale on September 29.
He said they managed commercial cattle, stud cattle and Poll Dorsets at their farm at Boorowa, NSW.
Judge Will Milroy, Rangeview Poll Dorset stud, Pipers River, Tas, said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and found his desired type in each class.
Mr Milroy said he looked for a moderate-type animal with good hindquarter, meat through the loin, a "nice, safe, sound sheep".
He said he aimed for those attributes in both Poll Dorset and Dorset Horn categories.
"The grand champion ram just had the style and presence, he owned the judging floor as soon as he walked in," he said.
"He just had that champion appeal about him and he caught my eye as soon as he walked in."
He said the reserve champion ram, also from Springwaters, was a stylish ram.
Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud principal Andrew Scott, Coolac, NSW, said the grand champion ewe had tremendous meat, style, and he hoped to keep her breeding.
The ewe lamb also won champion of champion ewes, and Mr Scott said it was "just the start" of her showing career.
"She was very well put together with tremendous growth," he said.
"She's out of the 155 that was the ram of the year last year, we're very pleased to have him breed on and breed another champion of champions.
"It was very pleasing that we have consistency."
Mr Milroy said she was a ewe lamb with ideal attributes and traditional Dorset features.
"She was a fantastic ewe lamb, she came out of the ewe lamb class and was chock-full of meat, really traditional Dorset head and sappy skin," he said.
"If you can breed sucker lambs like that any day of the week that's what we're in it for."
