Bruce McCormack is on a mission to keep alpine grazing alive in the highlands of Australia.
As the former Mountain Cattlemen's association of Victoria president, owner of McCormack's Mountain Valley Trail Rides, and an alpine cattlemen, his family has grazed cattle in the alpine regions for over 100 years, and he's eager to keep the tradition alive.
Threats to the practice continued to build during the last few decades, including restricted licences, shortened leases, and political debate on environmental impacts.
Not only educating the public through his families alpine trail riding experiences, Mr McCormack has been working with school groups and educating the next generation on the benefits of cattle grazing with the help of his daughter, and MCAV president Cass McCormack.
"What we're trying to do in the last few years with education and Dad's teaching is coming back to teaching the younger generations on what we used to do and why we do it," Ms McCormack said.
"There might be a time where we don't do it anymore, but we can still teach them why we did, and that's a big part of the Cattlemen's work as well."
They're currently developing a recourse to educate senior high school students undertaking environmental studies to better understand the benefits of cattle grazing, including forest fuel reduction.
"We based it on Dad's talks he does," Ms McCormack said.
"We're very close to finish and then obviously as part of it Dad can come and talk, he can go to schools to talk, do a zoom and answer questions they might have," Ms McCormack said.
Part of the recourse counteracts discussion around environmental impacts caused by cattle grazing, comparing how it helps maintain fuel loads and debunking various potential myths.
For his family, alpine grazing allowed them to take pressure of the lower country, by taking cattle to alpine regions over the summer for 16 weeks, and they pay per head to lease the land for their cattle to graze.
One of the challenges facing the cattlemen's practice was uncertainty on the future, already with a reduction on what was two seven year grazing licence's reduced to a year-by-year licence, which Mr McCormack said gave no long-term certainty for the future of his cattle.
"They could pull the pin tomorrow and take them out this year," Mr McCormack said.
Many families across the Victorian High Country lost their grazing licences for the Alpine National Park in 2005, which Mr McCormack said many didn't have an alternative state park licence to graze cattle on, so when they lost the national park, they lost everything.
"It affected a lot of people, its taken away something they'd known for years and their traditional culture," he said.
"Especially the older fellas, they blamed themselves for allowing it to happen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.