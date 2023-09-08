The Brougham family's two prized sheep properties at Barfold, north of Kyneton, are available to be bought together.
Crofton Park and Crofton Park West take in 825 hectares (2036 acres) of picturesque, undulating grazing country.
Both properties have benefitted from an extensive pasture improvement program, including lots of rock clearing.
One has its own waterfall and an architect designed main residence.
No suggested price has been offered, and the properties are for sale with CBRE Agribusiness through expressions of interest closing on October 25.
Agents say the farms are nestled within the desirable central Victorian/Macedon Ranges region.
The Barfold region is best known as a prime sheep area but also for the Barfold Gorge, a four kilometre long gorge up to 80 metres deep with two waterfalls, basalt columns and a lava cave.
It is for sale as an aggregation but also in its two parts - Crofton Park 518ha (1278 acres) and the 307ha (756 acre) Crofton Park West.
Agents say the properties have been "heavily improved" by this strategic investments by the owner.
The farms are about 17km north of Kyneton and less than 100km from Melbourne's CBD.
"The property offers a large-scale holding which has recently undergone an extensive renovation project including rock clearing, pasture improvement, water harvesting measures and fence replacement," they say.
Annual average rainfall (taken from BOM's Redesdale weather station) is 578mm
Topography is balance of gently undulating to elevated rolling hilly country.
The land comprises fertile loams and clay soils.
Plus there has been that extensive rock clearing program along with pasture renewal and good fertiliser history.
Reliable stock water is supplied across the farm from various catchment dams with frontage also to the Campaspe River.
The original shearing shed remains on the farm with steel sheep yards.
Agents say the region boasts an optimal climate, diverse soil compositions, convenient rural amenities, and is a tourist destination.
"Properties of such exceptional calibre are a rarity in this coveted area," they say.
About 86 per cent of the land (708ha, 1750 acres) is considered prime arable/grazing, or crop-ready irrigated terrain.
Improvements include a managers residence and various other farm infrastructure.
For more information contact the agents from CBRE - Shane McIntyre on 0429 557070 and Matt Childs on 0418512494.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.