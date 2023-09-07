Commission buyers were once absent at the first store sale of the month at WVLX Mortlake on Thursday.
Agents yarded about 2100 cattle in a sale that mainly featured F1 female cattle and crossbred steers and had few quality pens on offer.
Much like Yea earlier this month, several Gippsland buyers were present to keep some competition up, along with local buyers, while Ballarat agents were also present.
The only well-performing section of the sale was crossbred steers, with solid bidding competition, including one pen of 15 Angus-cross steers from GR & BJ Wardlaw, 442kg, which sold for 232 cents per kilogram or $1025.
J & J Kelly stock agent Jack Kelly said there were a few bright spots in the sale, but a lack of weight in cattle saw low prices.
"There were a few cows and calves here early, and I thought they were not the quality you'd see here, but once we got into some spring calving cows, they were selling for around $1500," he said.
"I didn't think that was too bad because you still got a calf out of them.
"The few purebred steers and purebred heifers were not too bad either but they were fairly tough going on the crossbred heifers today and we just needed to have a bit of weight in, and really if the cattle are light, the price is light,"
Mr Kelly said a significant amount of Friesian cattle on offer were "pretty tough going because people simply just want to sell them and no one wanted to buy them," he said.
"People are looking to shut up for hay and silage, so the confidence is probably not there in those Friesian steers.
"We're lucky here locally so far as the season is looking quite good, and while we haven't a lot of feed, we've got some good local weather coming in, which will change things up a bit."
Of the weaner steers, the top pen of the day belonged to Keith Partnership, with one of their pens consisting of 13 Angus-cross steers, 393kg, sold for 280c/kg or $1100.
But that section, on average, sold at 209c/kg or $608, while weaner heifers averaged 182c/kg or $456.
Hillview, who sold a pen of 15 Angus/Friesian-cross steers, 389kg, for 208c/kg or $809.
Of the Friesians, a pen of 20 Friesian steers sold by A Laver, 437kg, sold for 174c/kg or $760.
Leslie Manor Trust yarded 180 Friesian steers in total at the sale, with one pen of 16 Friesian steers, 441kg, sold for 166c/kg or $732.
Nistel Farms sold 10 Simmental/Freisian-cross steers, 392kg, for 178c/kg or $697.
Tulla Farms, who yarded more than 160 cattle, sold one pen of 22 F1 Angus heifers, 281kg, for 205c/kg or $577 and another pen of 24 Angus/Friesian-cross steers, 284kg for 220c/kg or $624.
