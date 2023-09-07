Landholders facing an increasing threat from feral deer will benefit from a new management tool, a Glovebox Guide to Managing Feral Deer.
The guide has been released by the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions.
With numbers continuing to climb, the negative impact on Australian agricultural production, the environment and public and private infrastructure will only continue to grow, NSW Department of Primary Industries Vertebrate Pest Research Unit lead author David Forsyth said.
"The Glovebox Guide is based on the best practice science available for managing feral deer across Australia," Dr Forsyth said.
"Much of the information contained in the guide has been distilled from the extensive research undertaken over the past five years by the centre's feral deer research projects."
This estimate was comprised of management costs (including fencing, trapping and shooting), agricultural production losses associated with feeding, damage and competition, and the costs of collisions with vehicles.
Of that, the estimated cost to agricultural production was about $69.1 million.
The new Guide was one measure, offering practical solutions for all land managers in helping manage and reduce the impact of feral deer.
The release of the guide follows that of the Annual Costs of Feral Deer in Australia report.
The Glove Box Guide was an important tool in seeking to implement control measures, with National Deer Management Coordinator Annelise Wiebkin saying with no control measures in place, what was currently 30 deer may become 500 deer in just 10 years.
"Through providing practical and real-time advice on feral deer behaviour, the Guide assists land managers in ensuring the right control methods against the pest," Dr Wiebkin said.
Funding support for the publication came through the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry with support from NSW Department of Primary Industries and the QLD Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
Copies of the new glovebox guide can be ordered online here.
