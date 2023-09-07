Stock & Land
Invasive Species Solutions releases a new feral deer control tool

September 7 2023 - 1:00pm
Mitta Valley farmers say deer are having a big impact on their operations. Picture by Simon Feillafe
Mitta Valley farmers say deer are having a big impact on their operations. Picture by Simon Feillafe

Landholders facing an increasing threat from feral deer will benefit from a new management tool, a Glovebox Guide to Managing Feral Deer.

