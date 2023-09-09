Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is "powering ahead" with improvements across its delivery networks to help create long-term savings.
The water corporation has thousands of modernised assets that are currently powered by lead-acid batteries. GMW Strategy and Services Planning general manager Steven Abbott said.
Over the next five years, they would be replaced with longer-lasting lithium batteries.
"Our delivery network has more than 10,000 remotely monitored service points and 6000 flume gates, all of which are at least partially battery-powered," he said.
"By switching to longer-lasting batteries, we will see a significant reduction in labour costs, in addition to the savings created by purchasing fewer batteries.
"Over the next 15 years, it will create savings of more than $10 million."
In recent years, G-MW had undertaken significant research and testing of lithium batteries to determine if we could benefit from their use, Mr Abbott said.
"When our water delivery network was modernised, lead-acid batteries were the most cost effective option," he said.
"However, the price of lithium batteries has dropped significantly since then, making them a far more viable option."
G-MW has trialled lithium batteries in its flume gates and service points and found they lasted two to three times as long as lead-acid batteries.
As the lead-acid batteries G-MW was currently using in its assets reach the end of their life cycle, G-MW would replace them with lithium batteries.
In addition to the financial savings, lithium batteries would improve the reliability of GMW's assets.
The batteries were also smaller and weighed significantly less than their lead-acid counterparts, meaning they could be handled with greater ease and required less storage space.
GMW has already replaced approximately 500 of its lead-acid batteries with lithium batteries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.