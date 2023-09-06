A new learning module has been released to explain how different levels of government manages threats posed by invasive marine pests.
The new module is the second to be developed as part of the Invasive Plant and Animal Policy Framework, after a module on weeds and vertebrate pests was released.
Agriculture Victoria regulatory policy executive director Trevor Pisciotta said that the purpose of the module is to safeguard the state's distinct marine environment from pest-related harms.
"Government, industry and the community worked together to develop this module designed to protect Victoria from serious marine threats," Dr Pisciotta said.
"Victoria is home to a range of species that are unique to southern Australia, including the delicate Weedy Seadragon with fins resembling kelp fronds and golden 'Crayweed', which forms vital underwater forest homes for other animals.
"Victorian coastal saltmarsh along with mangroves and seagrass form 'blue carbon ecosystems' which play a key role in carbon capture."
Dr Pisciotta said a thriving marine environment in Victoria can lead to positive economic outcomes.
"Healthy marine environments generate millions of dollars per year from commercial and recreational fishing and tourism, as well as having immense cultural, social, and spiritual meaning of Sea Country to Traditional Owners," he said.
In Victoria, Port Phillip Bay has at least 100 confirmed records of introduced and 61 cryptogenic marine pests, although some estimates put the number at more than 300.
Australia has over 400 introduced and marine species of unknown origin, including plants, animals and algae.
Modules on invasive freshwater fish and invertebrates as well as invasive terrestrial invertebrates are being developed.
