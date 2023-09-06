A small dairy farm at Tongala has sold for almost $16,000 per acre.
The 26 hectare (64 acre) irrigation farm 20 minutes from Echuca has sold for $1,020,000.
Although it is operating as a dairy today, agents from H&G Real Estate suggested the Tongala property could be used for "a multitude of agricultural purposes".
The Murphy Road property has a home but also came with a 200 megalitre bore licence.
Agents said the dairy farm land was well laid out and had gently sloping sandy loam paddocks all of which can be irrigated and easily drained.
The sale included the 20 aside swing-over dairy (with office), 6600 litre vat, 20kw solar on dairy roof, calf pens, powered lock up shed with power and lean to.
The paddocks are sown to lucerne and annual pasture.
The three-bedroom weatherboard home has an attached bungalow, a large outdoor entertaining area and a pool.
Listing agent for the sale was Brendon Cornwall from H&G Real Estate.
