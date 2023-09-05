A healthy amount of regular buyers kept good bidding competition up throughout Weeran Angus' 51st Spring Bull sale held in Byaduk on Tuesday.
Weeran Angus sold 58 of 61 bulls offered with an average price of $9260.
The top-priced bull was Lot 38 Weeran Squirt VHW21S678, sold to Willalooka Pastoral, Padthaway, SA for $20,000.
That bull recorded a birth weight of +5.6 and growth figures of +58 for 200-day weight, +104 for 400-day weight, and within the top 5 per cent of the breed for 600-day weight, which was +150.
He also recorded an intramuscular fat of +2.9, an eye muscle area of +7.1 and a carcase weight of 77 kilograms.
Wangaratta-based Independent Breeding & Marketing Service director Dick Whale, who was representing the Willalooka Pastoral at the sale, said the SA stud had been impressed with the genetics of the bull's sire, Sydgen Enhance.
"This is one of the better sons [of Sydgen Enhance] I've seen," Mr Whale said.
"The bull will be used in a breeding program [at Willalooka], and we'll be looking at collecting semen from the bull to use on the cow herd as well."
Willalooka had bought from Weeran in previous years, which Mr Whale said showed an excellent trust in Weeran in producing great progeny.
Mr Whale said that although prices are lower for buyers currently, there is an expectation that bull prices will eventually rise, leading to long-term benefits.
"The bull market on average is probably off about 40 per cent on last year's spring prices, and the cattle markets are probably back 50 per cent from at least 18 months ago," he said.
"I've just returned from the United States, and they're just coming out of drought now, and their prices are double ours."
He said supply will reduce and eventually improve the market in both the bull and cattle markets.
"Pardon the pun, but I'm reasonably bullish in the cattle market 18 months to two years from now is looking very good and could see prices up 25 per cent to what we are seeing now, particularly if we get rain from central northern NSW and central and southern areas of Qld," he said.
The top buyer from last year's Weeran spring bull sale, Lachie McKenzie, Tarranlea, was back this year and again willing to pay top dollar for bulls on the day, purchasing the second top-priced bull, Lot 4 Weeran Salute VHW21S405 for $18,000.
Eddington Pastoral, Camperdown and Tooma Station, Tooma, NSW, were equal top volume buyers of the day.
They both spent more than $50,000 to snap up six lots each.
Weeran stud co-principal Alec Moore said he had been pleased with the sale despite low market morale.
"Things are a bit tough at the moment, which is as obvious as the nose on our faces, but in agriculture, you've got to always realise that it all comes in cycles," he said.
"But buyers would have a long-term attitude toward the bulls we're selling today.
"I can guarantee you their progeny will be selling into an up cycle as far as the beef industry is concerned."
Mr Moore said he was pleased that many regular buyers trusted them with their genetics to come back and continue purchasing at their regular bull sales.
"But I'm thrilled with the draft of bulls that we prepared and we continue to get good support from repeat buyers."
