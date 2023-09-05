The Victorian Farmers Federation has urged the federal government to act quickly on the review of its 10-year, $120 billion infrastructure pipeline.
In early May, Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said projects in the Infrastructure Investment Program pipeline would be subject to a 90-day review, due for completion at the end of July.
A ministerial spokeswoman said Ms King had received the review report.
The spokeswoman said it was a lengthy report, "which highlights how badly the Liberals and Nationals managed the Infrastructure Investment Program.
"As would be expected of a responsible Minister, she is considering the report in detail, and a Government response to the recommendations will be announced in due course," the spokeswoman said.
"The minister will consult closely with her cabinet colleagues and with state and territory colleagues in considering the reviewers' recommendations and determine how to proceed in a way that best serves the interests of the Australian public and doesn't contribute to inflation and cost of living pressures."
VFF Infrastructure and Transport committee chair Ryan Milgate, Minyip, said farmers really wanted action to happen much sooner than now.
"From where we stand, we want action as quickly as possible, because our roads are getting worse," Mr Milgate said.
"It's getting harder and harder, as a regional road user - the time for action is already gone."
He said flood repairs were taking priority - "I guess, rightly so, but it pushes all these other projects further and further down the road."
The VFF wanted urgent work to be done on arterial roads, such as the Henty, Calder and Western Highways.
"They are just getting worse and worse, the time for action was yesterday," he said.
When announcing the review on May 1, the government said it would ensure it was investing in projects that were truly nationally significant.
Under the previous government, the number of infrastructure projects in the pipeline blew out from 150 to almost 800.
"The review will allow all levels of government time to consider the projects that are actual priorities, and assess their cost and deliverability in the current climate," a spokesman said.
But Rural Councils Victoria chair Mary-Ann Brown urged caution.
"There is sensitivity around this because the indications - prior to the review being announced - was that there would be some projects that would not be considered for funding," Cr Brown said.
"You would want them to be carefully considered decisions."
She urged the federal and state government to give priority to road funding and greater support to overcome housing shortages.
Mallee Nationals MP Anne Webster said 126 days after announcing a 90-day review communities were still waiting to hear whether their key projects would continue or be axed.
She said Ms King needed to give answers on coalition-funded projects, such as the $60 million Swan Hill Bridge, the completion of the $360 million duplication of the Western Highway between Ararat and Stawell and the $4 million Horsham Roundabout.
"Mallee people are eager to see these projects delivered but the Minister is dragging her feet," Dr Webster said.
"It's not just these projects in the firing line, other important safety upgrades on Mallee highways such as overtaking lanes on the Calder Highway between Marong and Derby will provide a broad community benefit but Labor can't even tell us if they will go ahead or not."
Other projects under review were the the Green Triangle (Incorporating the Henty Highway from Horsham to Victoria's Southern ports), Sunraysia Highway (Ballarat to Ouyen), Murray Valley Highway (Echuca to Robinvale) and Western Highway (Stawell to South Australian border)
