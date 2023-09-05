Stock & Land
Act quickly on federal infrastructure pipeline review, urges VFF

Andrew Miller
September 6 2023 - 7:00am
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King has received a report on the 90-day review of the Infrastructure Investment Program, which includes road upgrades. Picture supplied
The Victorian Farmers Federation has urged the federal government to act quickly on the review of its 10-year, $120 billion infrastructure pipeline.

