A price rise at a Geelong truck wash has infuriated local farmers on the Bellarine, saying it opens up the region to a high risk of animal disease.
The president of the Victorian Federation Foundation's livestock group Scott Young wrote to the City of Greater Geelong over the $3.41 per minute price tag for a truck wash, located at the city's old saleyards.
The rate is significantly higher than truck washes in saleyards at Ballarat ($1), Colac ($1.09) and Mortlake ($1).
In the letter the VFF argue farmers will not be able to accommodate the 241 per cent price rise at Geelong when producers have a number of other rising costs along with lower livestock prices.
They claim it discourages truck drivers from utilising the facility, which could lead to a weakening of biosecurity detection safety measures in the region.
"Effects from this price increase may see effluent being disposed of improperly which would have a detrimental effect on biosecurity and environmental protections," Mr Young said in his letter.
"Agriculture Victoria is committed to protecting farmers from the threats of an [exotic animal disease] and has highlighted the need for adequate truck wash facilities across the state to guard against threats from foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease.
"By effectively restricting the Geelong truck wash to users by increasing the prices by such a degree the VFF is concerned that Greater Geelong City Council is not adequately preparing for a outbreak of [exotic animal disease]."
The VFF also argue that the cost of cleaning and disposing of effluent at Geelong truck wash will now increase from $120 to $409 under the new pricing structure for a B-double.
A semi-trailer with two decks will increase from $30 to 102. while a semi-trailer with 4 decks will increase from $80 to $273.
City of Greater Geelong acting chief executive Ali Wastie said council undertook an analysis of the truck wash which showed an annual running cost of $250,000.
"The city has reviewed the use of the truck wash and a report advised that 92 per cent of trucks using the facility are from outside of the municipality," Ms Wastie said.
"Each use had a cost of $148.54, resulting in an average monthly cost to Greater Geelong ratepayers of $13,926."
"Therefore, the rate has been reviewed and at the 27 June Council Meeting, City of Greater Geelong Council has adopted a new rate of $3.41 exclusive of GST per minute to utilise this service."
Ms Wastie said the council planned to continue to provide the service, "only at a price that is more sustainable and does not require our ratepayers to heavily subsidise it at the expense of other core council services."
"Truck drivers will continue to have a responsibility to meet biosecurity requirements."
The Geelong saleyards permanently closed to the sale of sheep and cattle in 2017, but the truck wash will remain open until the council's Saleyards Precinct Structure Plan is finalised.
