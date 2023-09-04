Stock & Land
Ararat farmer convicted, fined and banned on animal cruelty charges

Updated September 5 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:50am
An Ararat livestock producer has been fined and disqualified from running sheep, after being found guilty of animal cruelty charges. File picture
An Ararat livestock producer has been fined and disqualified from running sheep, after being found guilty of animal cruelty charges. File picture

An Ararat farmer has been convicted and fined $14,000 and disqualified for 10 years from owning or being a person in charge of any farm animal, after being prosecuted on animal cruelty charges.

