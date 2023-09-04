An Ararat farmer has been convicted and fined $14,000 and disqualified for 10 years from owning or being a person in charge of any farm animal, after being prosecuted on animal cruelty charges.
Ian White entered a guilty plea to the charges in the Ararat Magistrates' Court.
Agriculture Victoria Program Manager Animal Health and Welfare Compliance program manager Daniel Bode said Mr White was convicted on 13 charges.
They included cruelty and aggravated cruelty charges, involving the death and serious disablement of numerous sheep in his care, and two charges for failing to comply with notices.
The court heard the charges related to a failure to provide proper and sufficient food and veterinary or other appropriate treatment to approximately 475 head of sheep at Mr White's property at Buangor, east of Ararat in June and July 2021.
There were further offences in August and October 2022.
Mr Bode said the 10-year disqualification order would ensure animals would be protected from further pain and suffering at the hands of the accused.
"It sends a very clear message that those who continually commit offences against animals should not have the privilege and opportunity to care for them in the future,' Mr Bode said.
"Apart from the obvious pain and suffering of the animals, animal welfare breaches can jeopardise Victoria's reputation as a humane and responsible producer of food, which can, in turn, affect all producers.
"This is a reminder to all livestock producers that animal cruelty will not be tolerated by the Victorian government or our community."
Mr Bode said Agriculture Victoria officers first attended the property in mid-June 2021 in response to an animal welfare complaint.
Agriculture Victoria has carried out several successful animal cruelty prosecutions, so far this year.
In April, authorities also successfully prosecuted a St Arnaud's farmer over cruelty charges.
Mr Bode said sheep on Mr White's property were found to be suffering from starvation, worms, and pregnancy toxaemia.
Despite numerous attendances and Notices to Comply issued by officers,135 dead sheep were observed and 15 were seriously disabled.
Magistrate Bailin said it was a case which very strongly called for disqualification, as the suffering of the sheep was sustained, incredibly serious and profound.
Anyone wishing to make a specific complaint regarding livestock welfare can contact Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or aw.complaint@agriculture.vic.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.