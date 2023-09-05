Stock & Land
Home/News

Murray River flooding eases, so work about to start on Mildura Weir

September 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mildura Weir, on the Murray River. Picture supplied
The Mildura Weir, on the Murray River. Picture supplied

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) and Goulburn-Murray Water expect to commence works to reinstate the Mildura Weir next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.